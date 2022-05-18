Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) sprung a huge surprise to win the Stage 11 sprint and deliver a first victory for Italy at this year’s Giro d’Italia.

The 24-year-old ripped past Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) to snatch victory, with Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) easing up in the closing metres after failing to plot a route past those ahead.

Dries De Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) was within 1500m of a famous victory after an ambitious solo attack with 58km remaining, but he was swallowed up as it went to a bunch sprint.

All eyes were on Cavendish, Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal), but it was Gaviria and then Dainese who grabbed the sprint by the scruff of the neck in an incredible finish.

