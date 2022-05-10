Cycling

‘All change at the top!’ - Lennard Kamna wins Stage 4 as Juan Pedro Lopez pulls on pink at Giro d'Italia

Lennard Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) emerged victorious on Mount Etna as the breakaway went the distance on Stage 4 at the Giro d’Italia, with frustrated runner-up Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek–Segafredo) surging into pink. Kamna edged a two-up sprint after Lopez slid at the final corner, but the Spaniard can take solace from seizing the maglia rosa off Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix).

