Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) won Stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia after the fancied Andrea Vendrame (G2R Citroen Team) misread the final corner and crashed in a calamitous finish.
Bouwman won from an initial 12-man break but only after a catastrophic moment at the last corner saw Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) and Vendrame overcook it to go into the barriers. Mauro Schmid (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) took second and Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) third.
And Bradley Wiggins reported some anger at the finish line, with Schmid saying after the race that it "was not a fair sprint".
The general classification group finished in unison meaning that Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) retains his three-second lead over Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe), with Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) at 1'05".
