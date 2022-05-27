Koen Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) won Stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia after the fancied Andrea Vendrame (G2R Citroen Team) misread the final corner and crashed in a calamitous finish.

Bouwman won from an initial 12-man break but only after a catastrophic moment at the last corner saw Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) and Vendrame overcook it to go into the barriers. Mauro Schmid (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team) took second and Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) third.

Ad

And Bradley Wiggins reported some anger at the finish line, with Schmid saying after the race that it "was not a fair sprint".

Giro d'Italia ‘So disappointing’ – Carapaz ally Porte abandons his last-ever Grand Tour 2 HOURS AGO

The general classification group finished in unison meaning that Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) retains his three-second lead over Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe), with Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) at 1'05".

More to follow.

- - -

Stream the 2022 Giro d'Italia and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia Stage 19 as it happened - Bouwman doubles up ahead of GC stalemate 8 HOURS AGO