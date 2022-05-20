A nail-biting finish to the short but eventful 150km Stage 13 from Sanremo to Cuneo saw a four-man break agonisingly swept up in the final kilometre as Frenchman Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) showed his class and confidence with a third win in this Giro d’Italia.

Frenchman Nicolas Prodhomme (Ag2R-Citroen), Dutchmen Julius van den Berg (EF Education-EasyPost) and Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma), and the Italian Mirco Maestri (Eolo-Kometa) held a maximum lead of over six minutes after the day’s only categorised climb, the Colle di Nava, before the teams of the sprinters combined to crush their dreams after an enthralling game of cat-and-mouse for the past two hours of racing.

With only 20km remaining and the gap still well over two minutes, the odds looked stacked in favour of the escapees. But once Mark Cavendish’s Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team and the Israel-Premier Tech outfit of Italy’s Giacomo Nizzolo joined forces with Groupama-FDJ, the advantage was whittled down as the collective shoulders of the leading quartet started to slump.

Fresh impetus came from the DSM team of Stage 11 winner Alberto Dainese, whose leader and GC prospect Romain Bardet earlier abandoned after suffering a prolonged bout of sickness since Thursday’s stage to Genova. Bardet was in fourth, just 14 seconds off pink jersey Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) prior to Friday's stage.

It was touch-and-go right to the finish with the quartet still holding 25 seconds over the pack with two kilometres remaining. But a slight 2% rise to the home straight sounded the death-knell for the leaders – and despite a spirited last-ditch effort from Maestri to become the third Italian on the bounce to stand atop the Giro podium, order was restored as Jacopo Guarnieri roared to the front before launching Demare towards the line.

Colombia’s Fernando Gaviria latched onto Demare’s wheel as his UAE Team Emirates pilot Max Richeze pulled off and impeded the final kick of Cavendish. The British Stage 3 winner managed to swing past the Argentine veteran but could only take second place after Germany’s Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain Victorious) powered by the barriers to finish second.

