Cycling

‘Arnaud, would you like to have a chat?’ – Bradley Wiggins makes cheeky interview attempt with Arnaud Demare at Giro

Bradley Wiggins made a cheeky attempt to seal a post-race interview with Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) after the Frenchman sprinted to a third win at the Giro d’Italia. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:47, an hour ago