Cycling

‘Australian of the Year’ – Robbie McEwen lauds compatriot Jai Hindley after Giro d’Italia triumph

Jai Hindley is the first Australian to win the Giro d’Italia! The 26-year-old suffered heartbreak the last time he wore the maglia rosa in 2020, but produced a sensible ride to see out victory in Sunday’s time trial ahead of Richard Carapaz after seizing the leader’s jersey on the penultimate stage. Hindley finished 1’18 clear of Carapaz to win his maiden Grand Tour for himself and Bora-Hansgrohe.

00:00:37, an hour ago