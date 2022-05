Cycling

‘Big attack!’ – Richard Carapaz launches solo move with 28km to go on Stage 14 at Giro d’Italia

On the lower slopes of the Superga, Richard Carapaz tried an attack for the first time, but gave it 80% at most, and did little damage. Further up he went again, was able to ride up, away and over the top, alone. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:00:56, 23 minutes ago