‘Big crash!’ – Handful of riders wiped out on Stage 9 at Giro d’Italia

There was a scare at the start of Stage 9 at the Giro d'Italia as six riders were wiped out in a crash in the middle of the peloton. GC hopeful Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) was among those to go down, with the Spaniard gingerly returning to his bike.

00:01:32, an hour ago