Biniam Girmay is aiming to make history at the Giro d’Italia as he prepares to take part in his first Grand Tour at the age of 22.

The Eritrean burst onto the scene with a stunning win in Gent-Wevelgem, which came a year after his World Championships podium finish in the U23 road race.

“It’s the dream of all cyclists to win in a Grand Tour, especially the Tour and Giro, the biggest races. A black rider has never won a stage of a Grand Tour. So, it’s a big ride,” he said in quotes published by cyclingnews

“We did a recon this morning and it’s not so steep, but not so easy. For some sprinters it can be good. Also, for me.”

“I’ve just done five or six stages at most, so this is my first big stage race. I need more experience.”

Girmay did not have much time to celebrate his Gent-Wevelgem win, and competed in the Eschborn-Frankfurt last Sunday where he received a tremendous reception from the local Eritrean fans. His sole focus is now on the Giro d’Italia.

“For me it’s not the first time I have had so many fans around me, there were a lot of people even at World Championships,” he added.

“The fans are bit crazy about cycling, and I’m super happy to see them.”

Girmay’s teammates have also been impressed by the way in which he has dealt with his rapid rise to fame.

“He’s never nervous, he doesn’t put pressure on himself,” said UCI WorldTeam Intermarché–Wanty–Gobert Matériaux teammate, Loic Vliegen.

Fellow teammate, Hungary’s Barnabás Peák, also added to the plaudits for Girmay and praised his attitude to the sport.

“He’s humble, he’s cheerful and he’s appreciative, and he’s very trusting of following my wheel, particularly in the GP Frankfurt where I was the lead-out man for him and [Alexander] Kristoff. We did a good job,” he said.

Girmay’s overall ability will be tested to the limits in Italy, especially in the mountainous stages of the race.

“We still need to discover that, and to see what happens on the day by day,” said Intermarché director Valerio Piva.

“I don’t think it will be a problem. Hopefully he’ll make it through to the end.”

