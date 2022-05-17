Biniam Girmay (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux) became the first Black African rider to win a Grand Tour stage after holding off Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) in a thrilling finale on Stage 10.

Girmay was forced to fight through the pack in the closing kilometres after briefly going the wrong way on a descent, but his superb Intermarche team delivered him back to the front.

A number of riders chanced their arms in an explosive finale as Vincenzo Nibali (Astana Qazaqstan) sparked a string of attacks, with Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco), Van der Poel and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) among those to try to break free.

But it came back to a bunch sprint with Girmay launching first and seeing off Van der Poel, who sat up to salute the Eritrean as he crossed the line to create history.

More to follow.

