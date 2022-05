Cycling

'Carapaz cracks!' - Hindley seizes Giro advantage as Covi takes stage 20 win

Jai Hindley (Bora–Hansgrohe) has snatched the pink from Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) after a dramatic finish to stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:11:35, an hour ago