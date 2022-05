Cycling

'Classic mountain stage' - Richie Porte will be missed in Dolomites, says Bradley Wiggins

The GC battle will resume on Saturday’s Stage 20 which includes three tough peaks in the Dolomites including the Passo Pordoi – the highest of the race – and the double-digit gradient of the final ascent of the Passo Fedaia to Marmolada. Who will come out on top ahead of the Giro-deciding individual time trial that follows on Sunday?

00:02:01, an hour ago