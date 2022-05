Cycling

‘Couldn’t be more exciting’ – Dan Lloyd on ‘massive mistake’ during Stage 18 of Giro d'Italia

Dan Lloyd said a massive mistake from the peloton allowed for an incredible finish to Stage 18 of the Giro. Dries De Bondt pulled off a surprise on Thursday as a plucky four-man break defied the peloton and the Belgian took a fine Stage 18 win. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

