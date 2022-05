Cycling

‘David beats Goliath!’ – Dries De Bondt powers to Stage 18 win after peloton miscalculation at Giro d’Italia

A four-man breakaway - Dries De Bondt (Alpecin–Fenix), Edoardo Affini (Jumbo–Visma), Magnus Cort (Education–EasyPost) and Davide Gabburo (Bardiani–CSF–Faizanè) – were left to contest Stage 18 of the Giro d’Italia after a miscalculation by the peloton. And De Bondt proved to be the strongest in a sprint finish as he sealed a first Grand Tour stage win.

00:01:44, an hour ago