Cycling

‘Everyone has a used by date’ – Why Quick-Step’s Mark Cavendish Tour de France omission wouldn’t be ‘mad’

Quick-Step would be “mad” not to take Mark Cavendish to the Tour de France if they did not have Fabio Jakobsen, that is according to Eurosport expert Robbie McEwen. However, the Manxman’s palmares should have no bearing on whether general manager Patrick Lefevere selects him for the Tour de France, as “everybody has a used by date”.

00:01:18, an hour ago