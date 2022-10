Cycling

First look at the 2023 Giro d'Italia route

Seven summit showdowns, the return of Monte Bondone, a whopping 70km of time trials, and a finish in Rome – the route of the 2023 Giro d’Italia is a throwback that will suit strong rouleurs with excellent climbing ability. The scene is surely set for world champion Remco Evenepoel to try and add the maglia rosa to his red jersey and rainbow bands.

