Jai Hindley (Bora–Hansgrohe) has snatched the maglia rosa from Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) after a dramatic finish to stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.

Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) took the stage victory to put some smiles on Italian faces in the final mountain stage of this year's race but the day belonged to Hindley.

Ad

The Australian attacked with 3km to go to set up a battle with Carapaz but the Ecuadorian cracked badly allowing Hindley to seize the pink jersey and barring a disaster in Sunday's Time Trial, will claim his first Grand Tour success.

Giro d'Italia 'Someone is going to get in trouble' – Fan joins peloton for ride along AN HOUR AGO

More to follow...

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia 'I just caught Nibali chatting to Landa!' - Wiggins speculates on Nibali-Landa collaboration AN HOUR AGO