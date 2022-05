Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - 'Just ignore him!' - Breakaway politics get a bit feisty on Stage 20

Lennard Kamna (BORA-Hansgrohe) was far from happy with some of the goings on in the breakaway on Stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia.

00:01:35, an hour ago