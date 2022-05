Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022: ‘No point in attacking’ – Dan Lloyd bemoans final climb on Stage 15 after GC stalemate

Eurosport expert Dan Lloyd bemoaned the final climb to Cogne on Stage 15 at the Giro d’Italia. The middle Sunday at a Grand Tour is normally one to circle in the calendar but there was a distinct lack of action involving the GC favourites. Was it simply that they were still reeling from a tough Saturday – or was the route partly to blame?

00:01:38, 2 hours ago