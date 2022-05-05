BikeExchange-Jayco sports director Matt White says Richard Carapaz scares him the most ahead of the Giro d'Italia.

Carapaz won the Giro in 2019 when riding for Movistar. The all-rounder finished third at the Tour de France last year and was the Olympic road race champion at Tokyo 2020.

The 28-year-old will be supported by potential GC challengers Richie Porte and Pavel Sivakov at the Giro.

White believes that alongside João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates), the Ecuadorian Ineos Grenadiers rider is the biggest threat to his team.

"You’d have to put [Romain] Bardet and Mikel Landa up there," he told Cyclingnews.

“But Carapaz scares me the most, because he’s been there before on many a Grand Tour, he’s won the Giro, and he’s quite unpredictable. He is the key favourite of the race."

Simon Yates secured his first Giro d'Italia podium last year and comes into the Giro off the back of two stage wins at Vuelta Asturias.

Speaking after the stage victories, White said that Yates will be targeting Giro glory.

"We’re aiming for the podium and if he can win it, that’d be sensational," he said.

"I think he’s going to be around the mark, he’s going to be competitive. We’ve run this template before and he knows the Giro well and how much he can get out of the Giro and himself.

"I’m very confident he can arrive on the podium."

