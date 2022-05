Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - ‘So disappointing’ - Ill Richie Porte abandons his last-ever Grand Tour on Stage 19

A bout of gastroenteritis has brought Richie Porte’s final Grand Tour to a premature end. The 37-year-old was dropped with 100km to go and abandoned with 80km left. Ineos Grenadiers' Porte had been expected to fulfil a key role as team-mate Richard Carapaz attempted to defend his three-second lead over Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) in the general classification.

00:01:07, an hour ago