Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 Stage 1 highlights - Mathieu van der Poel storms to stunning victory in dramatic finish

Watch the Giro d'Italia 2022 Stage 1 highlights as Mathieu van der Poel storms to a stunning victory in what turns out to be a dramatic finish. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk

00:02:33, 9 hours ago