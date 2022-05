Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 10 profile and route map: Pescara - Jesi

Giro d’Italia 2022: Stage 10 is held on May 17. It starts in the town of Pescara and finishes in Jesi after 196km. The profile is pan-flat for the first 100km before a punchy finale featuring three Cat. 4 climbs (Crocette de Montecosaro, Recanati and Monsano). Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

