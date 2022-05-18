After Biniam Girmay's historic victory on Tuesday , another chance for the fast men arrives on Stage 11. Only this time, Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) will expect to feature.

The flat-track bullies were cruelly distanced by their more versatile, but slower, rivals during the early hills on Stage 10, but there should be no repeat on the pan-flat run from Santarcangelo di Romagna to Reggio Emilia.

Cavendish is chasing his second win at this year's Giro, and his 17th in total, while Ewan is yet to get off the mark in Italy after a frustrating start.

The pair were pipped by Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) in their last sprint opportunity on Stage 6, with the Frenchman currently leading the race for the maglia ciclamino.

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) will again start the day in pink and should have an easy day.

