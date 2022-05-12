Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 11 profile and route map: Santarcangelo di Romagna - Reggio Emilia

Giro d'Italia 2022: Another opportunity for Mark Cavendish and the sprinters arrives in Reggio Emilia. A completely flat stage, the joint-longest of the Giro… so how on earth could this be exciting before the finish? One word: wind. Could the weather cause havoc?

00:01:04, 44 minutes ago