It’s the longest stage of the Giro d’Italia!

Stage 12 sees the peloton travel 204km from Parma to Genova, with this day earmarked with one word: breakaway.

Ad

Expect a string of moves before the Passo Del Bocco summit, the day's long first climb, with plenty of KOM points up for grabs. An undulating finale featuring two Cat. 3 climbs and a descent into Genova promises fireworks, with a select group of non-GC hopefuls likely to be allowed to stay away.

Giro d'Italia ‘Probably can’t wait to leave’ – What has gone wrong with Ewan at the Giro? 13 HOURS AGO

Will this be Juan Pedro Lopez's final day in pink? The Trek-Segafredo star, who has gamely battled to keep the maglia rosa on his young shoulders, can expect to come under fire on the last two climbs.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) joined Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) in a share of second, 12 seconds back, after stealing some time back in an intermediate sprint on Stage 11.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GIRO ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?

The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike. Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, discovery+ and GCN+, bookended by, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike.

WHEN IS STAGE 12?

It's an earlier start! Tune in from 10:30-16:45 BST to watch Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

STAGE 12 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia Stage 11 as it happened - Dainese ends Italian wait for win A DAY AGO