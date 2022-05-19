Premium Cycling Giro d’Italia | Stage 11 05:18:30 Replay

11:20 - VdP group reeled in, another one goes

Ad

190km to go: The Van der Poel quintet fizzled out after BikeExchange-Jayco led the chase from behind. Italy's Eduardo Affini (JumboVisma) then acceerated amd took two riders with him, including Michael Schwarzmann (Lotto Soudal). It's no surprise seeing Lotto Soudal riders trying their luck today following Ewan's withdrawal this morning. A very fast start to today's stage where getting in the right break will be so key for anyone with ambitions of winning in Genova.

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia Stage 10 as it happened - History made as Girmay outlasts Van der Poel in epic sprint 17/05/2022 AT 07:48

11:12 - Van der Poel on the move

196km to go: The Dutchman has got into an early five-man move alongside Alpecin-Fenix teammate Stefano Oldani, Italians Luca Rastelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) and Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates), and the Briton Matthew Holmes (Lotto-Soudal). They're going hell for leather as numerous riders try to bridge over. The gap is small - but there's a lot of class in this move.

11:06 - Stage 12 under way

204km to go: There's a slight delay while a couple of riders sort out mechanical issues or, in the case of the maglia ciclamino Arnaud Demare, a problem with his bib number. And then they're off! Thomas De Gendt - free from the shackles of (in his own words) babysitting duties with teammate Ewan - is right on the front and monitoring the moves, which include an early dig from Fernando Gaviria.

One withdrawal: Caleb Ewan

It's no huge surprise to learn that the Australian misfiring pocket-rocket sprinter has decided to call it a day. Ewan has had a terrible race since crashing in the opening stage while pursuing Mathieu van der Poel and Biniam Girmay back in Hungary. He made no bones about his intention to leave before the big mountains so that he could prepare for the Tour de France. And although the next two stages could still end up in a sprint, the Lotto Soudal rider's form is such that he's decided to call it a day now. So, we have 164 riders left in the peloton.

The team added: "Following a short period of rest, the sprinter will build up towards his next big goal of the season, the Tour de France, where he will also be targeting victories in the sprint stages."

Riders rollin' through the neutral zone in Parma

Yesterday it was parmesan cheese, today it's Parma ham. Which, if I'm brutally honest, is just making me feel hungry...

Ciao ragazzi! Welcome to live coverage of Stage 12 of the Giro d'Italia as the race returns to the hills with three third-category climbs before a fast finish in Genova. I]At 204km, it's the longest stage of the Giro and one that will suit the breakaway specialists. But while there may be movement in the blue jersey standings today, you can't discount a sprint at the finish. So many different permutations... "It's going to be a cracker today," says Adam Blythe, who has a long-list of 40 names of who he thinks can win...

Dainese stuns big names to win Stage 11 sprint

After Domenico Pozzovivo’s successful moonlighting as a leadout man for team-mate Biniam Girmay on Tuesday it was Romain Bardet’s unlikely turn to play a huge role in an unexpected victory for his DSM team-mate Alberto Dainese in Wednesday’s Stage 11 to Reggio Emilia.

Frenchman Bardet piloted Dainese around the final bend ahead of the home straight after Team DSM shook up their tactics at the 11th hour and backed the Italian 24-year-old instead of their regular Dutch fast-man Cees Bol in what could be the last mass bunch sprint of the 105th edition of the race.

Forced to come from deep, Dainese expertly passed the more fancied Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl), Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) on the home straight before emerging from the slipstream of compatriot Simone Consonni (Cofidis) and surge past Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) to deny the Colombian what looked like a certain win.

‘I can’t believe it happened!’ – Dainese on shock Stage 11 win‘I can’t believe it happened!’ – Dainese on shock Stage 11 win

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Giro d'Italia Blazin’ Saddles: What can we expect from second week of Giro d’Italia? 16/05/2022 AT 12:51