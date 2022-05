Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 12 profile and route map: Parma - Genova

Giro d’Italia 2022: Stage 12 is unlikely to decide the general classification but it could still prove significant with more than 2500m of vertical climbing on the menu. The first half of the stage is a steady climb up the Passo del Bocco, before the peloton descends for a lumpy finale that features Cat. 3 and a Cat. 2 climbs. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:01:04, 38 minutes ago