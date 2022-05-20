Friday's run from San Remo to Cuneo is almost a mirror-image of Stage 5, featuring a tough climb at the start and a more gentle run to the finish.

That should spark excitement in the mind of Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ), who produced a terrific fightback to latch back onto the main group before sprinting to a memorable win. The Frenchman is the runaway maglia ciclamino and starts as favourite on Stage 13.

But could this perhaps be a day for Mark Cavendish? The Brit is now in "last-chance saloon" if he wants to add to his solitary stage victory at this year’s Giro, according to Bradley Wiggins.

"Certainly the heat is still going to play a part but there’s a lot of tired legs out there," said Wiggins as he predicted an easier ride than Thursday's longest day of the race.

“It’s last-chance saloon for a lot of riders before we head into the hillier stages and the mountains. My money is on the likes of Arnaud Demare. I’m looking forward to it.”

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) will start his ninth day in the maglia rosa and can be optimistic of bringing up double figures.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GIRO ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?

The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike. Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, discovery+ and GCN+, bookended by, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike.

WHEN IS STAGE 13?

It's an earlier start! Tune in from 12:00-16:45 BST to watch Stage 13 of the Giro d'Italia. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

STAGE 13 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

