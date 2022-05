Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 Stage 13 profile and route map: San Remo - Cueno

Giro d’Italia 2022: Stage 13 is a 150km journey from San Remo to Cuneo. Of course, we know San Remo from the first Monument of the year, but this is usually the setting for the finale to a race. Nevertheless, the course must be recognisable for those familiar with Milan-San Remo, if only thanks to the Colle di Nava. A vicious Cat. 3 climb, but potentially the only exciting moment of the day.

00:01:04, an hour ago