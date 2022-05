Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 Stage 14 highlights: Simon Yates wins classic, Richard Carapaz in pink as GC battle detonates

Stage 14 at the 2022 Giro d’Italia will live long in the memory. Bora-hansgrohe ripped up the race by setting a brutal and unexpected pace, with their man Jai Hindley moving up to second in GC. But the day was about two other men: stage winner Simon Yates and the new maglia rosa, Richard Carapaz. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:49, an hour ago