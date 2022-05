Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 14 profile and route map: Santena - Torino

Giro d’Italia 2022 – Stage 14 will be nervy with 3000m of altitude on the menu. After Pilonetto (Cat. 3), the peloton enter a 36.4 km circuit for two laps. There is the Superga climb (5 km at 10%, maximum peak at 14%) and Colle della Maddalena (peaks at 10%). The last 4km is downhill to the 700m finish straight in the middle of Turin.

00:01:04, an hour ago