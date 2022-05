Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 15 profile and route map: Rivarolo Canavese - Cogne

Giro d’Italia 2022 The mountains are back! After a gradual uphill start, the action kicks off with the climb to Pila-Les Fleurs (12.3 km at 6.9%, with a peak at 15%). The peloton then descend before climbing again for Verrogne (13.8 km at 7.1%, with a peak at 14%). The last 22.4 km are all uphill with the ascent of Cogne. The initial section will be the hardest.

00:01:04, an hour ago