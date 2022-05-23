The GC hopefuls will be nervously clicking refresh on the weather forecast amid suggestions there could be thunderstorms and heavy rain in northern Italy for Tuesday’s five-star trip to the mountains.

After the final rest day of the week, and a subdued outing on Sunday, the foundations are laid for an explosive Stage 16.

The imposing Mortirolo is sandwiched between two other Cat. 1 climbs, with little time for a breakaway to get established before the race goes uphill. The upshot? Brutal racing from the word go.

The GC battle has bubbled along without truly taking off, with Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) leading Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) by seven seconds heading into the final week.

But 12-time Giro stage winner and The Breakaway star Robbie McEwen predicts that the race will blow into life on Tuesday, with the Australian tipping Simon Yates (BikeExchange-Jayco) for a third victory at this year’s Giro.

“I think we’ll see a lot more action from the GC riders. There’s opportunities to take time and get rid of some of your rivals,” he said.

“Don’t worry, the last week will be full of action and the biggest, hardest stages are yet to come. They will split to pieces and we’ll see a lot of action.”

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GIRO ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?

The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike. Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, discovery+ and GCN+, bookended by, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike.

WHEN IS STAGE 16?

Tune in from 09:45-16:45 BST to watch Stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia. Watch uninterrupted coverage on eurosport.co.uk and discovery+ , or tune in to Eurosport 2.

STAGE 16 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

