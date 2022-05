Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 Stage 16 profile and route map: Salo - Aprica

Giro d’Italia 2022 – The last week is here! Stage 16 begins with the Goletto di Cadino (19.9 km at 6.2%, with a peak at 12%), then the Mortirolo (12.6 km at 7.6%, with a peak at 16%). Then it’s a punchy climb to Teglio (5.6 km at 8.2%, with a peak at 16%), before another to Valico di Santa Cristina (13.5 km at 8%, with a peak at 13%). A downhill finish.

00:01:04, an hour ago