Stage 17 is a lumpy and unpredictable 168km ride that features three categorised climbs and another short downhill run towards the ramped finish in Lavarone.

When the peloton slump to the floor at Wednesday’s finish, they will have conquered more vertical gain than the height of Everest in just 48 hours.

With 8km immediately uphill as the race leaves Ponte Di Legno, expect attacks from the off before a long descent of differing gradients for a smidge over 70km. Then the real action begins: a sharp Cat. 3 climb to Giovo before back-to-back Cat. 1 ascents.

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will start the day with a three-second lead over Jai Hindley (Bora-hansgrohe) and will inevitably come under fire on the penultimate day in the mountains.

While the climbs are not quite as ominous as those seen on Tuesday, Bradley Wiggins predicts more carnage at the finish.

“As we saw a couple of days ago around Turin [on Stage 14], the smaller climbs can be the most devastating and have the most impact. So no respite for the riders, straight back into it. Expect another big GC battle.”

Meanwhile, it will likely be another miserable day for the sprinters – with the stage already dubbed “Grupetto Land” by Eurosport expert Robbie McEwen.

