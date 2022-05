Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 2 profile and route map: Budapest - Budapest

Giro d'Italia 2022: Stage 2 takes place on May 7 and will start and finish in the Hungarian capital Budapest. The stage is an individual time trial, largely flat but featuring a punchy final climb. The start takes place at Heroes' Square, in the Pest region, and ends at Buda Castle with an explosive ascent of 1.3 km.

00:00:55, 05/05/2022 at 14:18