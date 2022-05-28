Premium Cycling Giro d’Italia | Stage 20 11:00-17:00

STAGE 19 RECAP - Vendrame misses out in catastrophic moment on final turn as Bouwman wins

A tight ninety-degree bend caused chaos for the leading breakaway of five riders in a bizarre conclusion to Stage 19 at the Santuario di Castelmonte as Dutchman Koen Bouwman squeezed past Switzerland’s Mauro Schmid to take a second stage win on the Giro while Italy’s Andrea Vendrame and Hungary’s Attila Valter careered into the barriers behind.

Bouwman (Jumbo-Visma) took an aggressive but ideal race line into the controversial corner, catching Schmid (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) by surprise as Vendrame (Ag2R-Citroen) and Valter (Groupama-FDJ) were forced wide. Vendrame and Valter were left to rue their luck as Bouwman went on to punch the air ahead of an embittered Schmid and third-place Alessandro Tonelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane).

“My opinion it was not a fair sprint – that’s pretty clear,” Schmid said in the immediate aftermath of the 178km stage through the Julian Alps of north-east Italy. “Because my handlebars were in front and he [Bouwman] nearly crashed in the last corner. He knew that he was slower in the sprint so he pushed me away and I could do nothing.”

It was double delight for Bouwman who also crested the summit of all four of the day’s climbs to put the blue king of the mountains jersey beyond the reach of any of his rivals. Provided he completes the race, the 28-year-old will become the first Dutchman in Giro history to win the climbers’ classification in Verona on Sunday.

With an initial breakaway of 12 riders establishing a maximum lead of over 11 minutes as the race dipped into Slovenia for a trip up the tough Kolovrat mountain, there was little drama in the fight for pink despite some concerted pressure applied by Jai Hindley’s Bora-Hansgrohe team following the early withdrawal of Richie Porte (Ineos Grenadiers) through illness.

After his Bora team faded on the final climb, Australia’s Hindley was able to follow attacks from the pink jersey Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), with the top three riders of this year’s Giro crossing the line together almost four minutes behind the leaders.

