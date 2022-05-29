Premium Cycling Giro d’Italia | Stage 21 12:30-16:50

STAGE 20 RECAP: Hindley in pink after Carapaz cracks on Marmolada, Covi wins Stage 20

The stars finally aligned for Bora-Hansgrohe and Jai Hindley after the Australian cracked his pink jersey rival Richard Carapaz on the final climb of the Giro d’Italia in the Dolomites on Saturday. Hindley’s unforgiving burst of pace on the steep Marmolada, or Passo Fedaia, inside the final few kilometres of Stage 20 snapped the elastic for the Ineos Grenadier leader, who battled to limit his losses but fell 1:25 behind his rival ahead of the final time trial on Sunday.

Hindley’s decisive acceleration came moments after he joined forces with teammate Lennard Kamna after the German rider dropped back from the day’s break to give his leader a timely leg-up while Carapaz was on the ropes. Kamna then stuck to the back wheel of the 2019 champion as Hindley danced up the final hairpins of the Passo Fedaia on his way to the best sixth place you will see all season.

Victory on the so-called Queen of the Dolomites went to Alessandro Covi (UAE Team Emirates) who proved the strongest of the day’s 15-man breakaway that formed before the preceding climbs of the Passo San Pellegrino and Passo Pordio, the highest point in the race. After cresting the Pordoi to take the prestigious Cima Coppi prize, Covi held off a late chase from the Slovenian Domen Novak, whose Bahrain Victorious leader Mikel Landa was unable to produce the same devastating dig as Hindley when push came to shove in the 105th edition of La Corsa Rosa.

With Carapaz crumbling under the pressure of falling behind, Landa was able to catch and pass the man in pink on his way to taking ninth place on the stage and consolidating his third spot on the podium, 1:51 down on the champion elect.

Of course, it won’t be the first time Hindley has started the Giro’s final time trial in pink: two years ago, he famously conceded the maglia rosa on the last day after losing the race of truth to another Ineos rider, Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart, when the two started level on time after 20 stages.

With only three seconds separating Carapaz and Hindley going into the penultimate stage, the latter’s clinical ride on the Marmolada will give him a near-unassailable buffer – even in the event of the rainy forecast.

Hindley’s gap of 1:25 ahead of the 17.4km ITT should mean that even a bad day in the office – or a Denis Menchov-style crash in pink – will not stop the 26-year-old from becoming the first Australian to win the Giro d’Italia following what he described as an “epic” day in the Dolomites.

Jai Hindley: It was an epic stage and a brutal finish

“I knew this was going to be the crucial stage of the race,” the Australian said before stopping the interview to celebrate with a teammate. “It was a brutal finish. If you had the legs you could make the difference. We stayed patient and we saved our matches until today. It was perfect. We had Lenny in the breakaway and he couldn’t have timed it better to drop back and give me a boost up the road. When I heard that Carapaz was dropping the wheel, I went all out. It was an epic stage.”

Asked whether 1:25 was enough for him to hold on tomorrow, he said: "I don’t know. We’ll see how that goes. It’s always hard to say how a time trial will go on the last day of a three-week race but I’ll die for the pink jersey tomorrow."

- - -

