Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 3 profile and route map: Kaposvar - Balatonfured

Giro d’Italia 2022: Stage 3 takes place on May 8. It begins in the town of Kaposvar in Hungary and will end in Balatonfured after 201km of racing. The stage profile promises a a completely flat day, ideal for Mark Cavendish and the rest of the sprinters. There is a small Cat. 4 climb near the end but it should not deny a bunch sprint. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:00:55, 05/05/2022 at 14:23