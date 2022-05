Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 4 profile and route map: Avola - Etna

Giro d’Italia 2022: After three days in Hungary, the Giro arrives back home – but this does not mean the peloton can take it easy. Not one bit. Everyone, especially the non-climbers, will be tested as a fearsome finish awaits on Etna. The volcano has to be climbed. Will we see an eruption? One thing is certain: the favourites for the pink jersey cannot hide on May 10.

00:00:59, 05/05/2022 at 14:37