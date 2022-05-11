Premium Cycling Giro d'Italia | Stage 5 10:00-15:45 Live

What happened yesterday?

On a day Miguel Angel Lopez withdrew, both Tom Dumoulin and Vincenzo Nibali cracked, Simon Yates had a scare, and Mathieu van der Poel conceded the maglia rosa, Lennard Kamna soared to a magnificent win as youngster Juan Pedro Lopez came of age on the volcanic slopes of Mount Etna, becoming the first Spaniard since Alberto Contador in 2015 to don the pink jersey.

Germany’s Kamna (Bora-Hansgrohe) caught fellow escapee Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) inside the final three kilometres of the final 23km ascent before the duo shared out the spoils from a tough day in the saddle at the Rifugio Sapienza: for Kamna, a maiden Giro stage win and the blue king of the mountains jersey; for Lopez, the consolation of pink after his mistake on the final bend pretty much handed the win on a plate to his rival.

Lopez now leads a new-look general classification by 39 seconds over Kamna, with Estonia’s Rein Taaramae of Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert up to third place at 58 seconds after battling to third place on the first summit finish of the Giro.

