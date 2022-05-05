Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 5 profile and route map: Catania - Messina

Giro d’Italia 2022: Stage 5 is 175km and presents the peloton with a Cat. 2 climb up Portella Mandrazzi. That climb arrives in the middle of a stage which starts in Catania and finishes in Messina. Indeed, the latter is the hometown of Vincenzo Nibali. A home win seems like a bridge too far for the 'shark of Messina', but you never know. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:55, 05/05/2022 at 14:41