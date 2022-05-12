Premium Cycling Giro d’Italia | Stage 6 11:15-17:00

‘My time has come’ – Nibali announces retirement

“This is my last Giro d'Italia, I leave cycling at the end of the season,” said Nibali.

“My time has come, and it's normal. Sometimes it seems a bit like that, but decisions come like this, I was waiting for this stage to say it.

“Here I started running, racing in Sicily, Etna, from here it was an escalation.

“I have given so much to cycling and perhaps the time has come to return the time dedicated to two wheels to my family.”

Groupama-FDJ propel Demare to thrilling victory on Stage 5 as Cavendish dropped

An enthralling fifth stage in Sicily saw favourites Mark Cavendish (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) distanced on an early climb before France’s Arnaud Demare (Groupama-FDJ) powered to victory in Messina.

Demare, who fought back into contention after being dropped on the same ascent, held off Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) in a tight finish after the Colombian appeared to be hampered by a gearing issue on the home straight.

Italy’s Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) took third place ahead of compatriot Davide Ballerini, the only Quick-Step rider who had not dropped back to try and nurse Cavendish, the Stage 3 winner, back into the fold.

Stage 5 highlights: Groupama-FDJ masterclass delivers Demare to fine triumph

