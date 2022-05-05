Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 6 profile and route map: Palmi - Scalea (Riviera del Cedri)

Giro d’Italia 2022: The Giro finally sets foot on the Italian mainland on Stage 6. After Hungary and Sicily, it is now the turn of the Calabria region to provide the backdrop. There is a climb on the menu early doors, but only a Cat. 4. Then it is time to continue along the coast to finally set up a sprint in Scalea. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:55, 05/05/2022 at 14:44