Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 7 profile and route map: Diamante - Potenza

Giro d’Italia 2022: Stage 7 takes place on May 13, journeying from Diamante to Potenza over 196km and four mountain climbs. Here is the profile and course of the day in our animated route video. With almost 5000m of vertical gain, this stage is tough and could result in a change in the pink jersey and a lot of movement in the overall standings.

00:01:04, an hour ago