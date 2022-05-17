The second rest day of the 2022 Giro d'Italia came off the back of a drama-filled Stage 9 which saw a shake up of the General Classification.

An uphill sprint saw Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) restate his credentials as a Grand Tour force, edging out Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers).

Race leader Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek–Segafred) held onto the pink jersey after a gutsy fight but saw his lead cut to 12 seconds over Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates).

The riders return for Stage 10 and a far more leisurely run from Pescara and 100km of clean, flat road before a bumpy second half to the finish in Jesi, which ought to make for some interesting racing.

This may not be one for the pure sprinters but a fast finish is still expected.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GIRO ON TV AND LIVE STREAM?

The Breakaway, presented by Orla Chennaoui and Dan Lloyd. Rob Hatch and Hannah Walker will be in the commentary box with regular contributions from pundits Robbie McEwen, Sean Kelly and Adam Blythe, with Bradley Wiggins doing his thing on the back of a motorbike. Each and every stage will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, discovery+ and GCN+, bookended by

WHEN IS STAGE 10?

It's an earlier start! Tune in from 11:00-17:00 BST to watch Stage 10 of the Giro d'Italia. Watch the action on Eurosport 1, with uninterrupted coverage on discovery+

STAGE 10 PROFILE AND ROUTE MAP

Stage 10 profile, Giro d'Italia 2022 Image credit: From Official Website

- - -

Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

