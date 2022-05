Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - Stage 9 profile and route map: Isernia - Blockhaus

Giro d’Italia 2022: A double climb to Blockhaus! It really will be tense at the Giro on Sunday – the excuses are gone and there is no more playing hide and seek. From now on it's all about the GC battle. Those who are good can go a long way; those who are bad will fail. With two Cat. 1 climbs on the menu, this promises to be a thriller.

00:01:04, an hour ago