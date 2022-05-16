Cycling

Giro d'italia 2022 - Watch shocking moment Juan Pedro Lopez hurls bottle at rival Sam Oomen during race

Juan Pedro Lopez (Trek-Segafredo) has apologised for throwing a bottle at Sam Oomen (Jumbo-Visma) as the pair clashed on Stage 9 at the Giro d’Italia. “Before any questions, I want to say sorry to Sam Oomen because in one moment of tension, he tried to push me and I lost my mind and threw a bottle at him,” said Lopez. Stream the Giro d'Italia live and on-demand on discovery+

