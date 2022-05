Cycling

Giro d'Italia 2022 - ‘We don't see it often’ – Watch Alessandro De Marchi stop for ‘nice moment’ during race

Israel Premier Tech rider Alessandro de Marchi took a moment to say hello to his family during Stage 19 of the Giro d’Italia. There was some surprise that the Italian veteran did not join the early break, but it was later suggested that the reason was so he could take the opportunity to salute family and friends in his hometown of Buja.

00:00:34, 8 minutes ago